The Faulk Center for Counseling is a nonprofit organization that offers free and low-cost counseling services to individuals of all ages. They aim to promote emotional well-being and help people cope with life's challenges. Services are provided by graduate students and clinical volunteers who are supervised by licensed psychologists. The center was founded in 1973 by Dr. Elizabeth H. Faulk and has since expanded its services. It is located in Boca Raton and serves around 2,000 clients annually.