Fathom5
Fathom5 Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Fathom5 ranges from $109K to $159K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fathom5's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

$126K - $143K
United States
What are the career levels at Fathom5?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fathom5 in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $159,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fathom5 for the Software Engineer role in United States is $109,350.

