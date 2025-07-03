Company Directory
Fast Retailing
Fast Retailing Salaries

Fast Retailing's salary ranges from $43,713 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Japan at the low-end to $191,005 for a Software Engineering Manager in China at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fast Retailing. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $46K
Data Scientist
$52.5K
Graphic Designer
$122K

Information Technologist (IT)
$43.7K
Product Manager
$69.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$191K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fast Retailing is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $191,005. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fast Retailing is $60,777.

