    About

    FARO Technologies designs, manufactures, and supports software-driven 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. Its products include portable measurement arms, laser trackers, laser projectors, and laser scanning portfolios. The company also provides handheld 3D laser scanners and software solutions that integrate with its hardware products. FARO's products are used in various applications, including metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, and building information modeling. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

    http://faro.com
    Website
    1981
    Year Founded
    1,490
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

