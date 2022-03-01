← Company Directory
Farmers Business Network
Farmers Business Network Salaries

Farmers Business Network's salary ranges from $170,850 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $480,390 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Farmers Business Network. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$205K
Human Resources
$176K
Product Manager
$199K
Program Manager
$281K
Recruiter
$172K
Software Engineer
$171K
Technical Program Manager
$480K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Farmers Business Network, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Farmers Business Network is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $480,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Farmers Business Network is $198,739.

Other Resources