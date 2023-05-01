Farmer Focus is a 100% organic and humane-certified chicken company founded in 2014 by Corwin Heatwole. The company's mission is to protect and promote generational family farms by empowering farmers to make farm-level decisions and own their chickens. Farmer Focus is available in 2500 stores throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including major retailers like Publix, Kroger, and Harris Teeter. The company is committed to producing delicious, organic, and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet, and animals.