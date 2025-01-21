Backend Software Engineer compensation in Portugal at Farfetch ranges from €37.4K per year for L1 to €46.9K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Portugal package totals €41.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Farfetch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
€37.4K
€36.3K
€0
€1K
L2
€46.9K
€41.2K
€3.3K
€2.4K
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Farfetch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)