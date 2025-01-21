← Company Directory
Farfetch
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Portugal

Farfetch Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Portugal

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Portugal at Farfetch ranges from €37.4K per year for L1 to €46.9K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Portugal package totals €41.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Farfetch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
€37.4K
€36.3K
€0
€1K
L2
Senior Software Engineer
€46.9K
€41.2K
€3.3K
€2.4K
L3
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Senior Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Farfetch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Farfetch in Portugal sits at a yearly total compensation of €57,715. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Farfetch for the Backend Software Engineer role in Portugal is €39,396.

