Fareportal Salaries

Fareportal's salary ranges from $16,925 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $204,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fareportal. Last updated: 10/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $16.9K
Product Manager
Median $150K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fareportal is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fareportal is $150,000.

