FareHarbor
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

FareHarbor Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands package at FareHarbor totals €131K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FareHarbor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
FareHarbor
Software Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€131K
Level
-
Base
€96K
Stock (/yr)
€20.4K
Bonus
€14.3K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at FareHarbor?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at FareHarbor in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €161,004. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FareHarbor for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Netherlands is €130,808.

Other Resources