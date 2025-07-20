Company Directory
Faraday Future
Faraday Future Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Faraday Future totals $180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Faraday Future's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

What are the career levels at Faraday Future?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Faraday Future in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $311,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Faraday Future for the Software Engineer role in United States is $195,000.

Other Resources