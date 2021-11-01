Company Directory
Faraday Future
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Faraday Future Salaries

Faraday Future's salary ranges from $83,083 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $273,625 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Faraday Future. Last updated: 7/28/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Customer Service
$83.1K
Human Resources
$265K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 22
47 22
Marketing
$274K
Marketing Operations
$260K
Mechanical Engineer
$139K
Product Manager
$221K
Program Manager
$147K
Software Engineering Manager
$191K
Solution Architect
$169K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Faraday Future is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $273,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Faraday Future is $180,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Faraday Future

Related Companies

  • Grubhub
  • T-Mobile
  • Zendesk
  • Amgen
  • Yext
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources