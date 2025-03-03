Software Engineer compensation in United States at Fannie Mae ranges from $117K per year for Associate to $198K per year for Lead Associate. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fannie Mae's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$117K
$113K
$0
$3.9K
Senior Associate
$141K
$139K
$0
$2.1K
Lead Associate
$198K
$180K
$0
$17.7K
Advisor
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
