All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries
Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Fannie Mae totals $143K per year for Senior Associate. The median yearly compensation package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fannie Mae's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$143K
$138K
$0
$5.3K
Lead Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Advisor
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
