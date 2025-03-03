All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Fannie Mae ranges from $113K per year for Associate to $143K per year for Senior Associate. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fannie Mae's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$113K
$110K
$0
$2.6K
Senior Associate
$143K
$138K
$0
$5K
Lead Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Advisor
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
