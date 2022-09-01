Company Directory
Fandom
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fandom Salaries

Fandom's salary ranges from $60,775 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $90,545 for a Data Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fandom. Last updated: 9/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $60.8K
Data Analyst
$90.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$89.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Trust and Safety
$74.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fandom is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $90,545. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fandom is $82,095.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fandom

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • PayPal
  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources