← Company Directory
Faire
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Frontend Software Engineer

  • Canada

Faire Frontend Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

The median Frontend Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Faire totals CA$180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Faire's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Faire
Frontend Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$180K
Level
E2
Base
CA$127K
Stock (/yr)
CA$53K
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Faire?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Faire, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Frontend Software Engineer at Faire in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$323,994. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Faire for the Frontend Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$177,092.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Faire

Related Companies

  • Drizly
  • Shipt
  • SonderMind
  • FASHIONPHILE
  • Postmates
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources