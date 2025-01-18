Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Faire ranges from CA$122K per year for E2 to CA$373K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$204K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Faire's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E2
CA$122K
CA$113K
CA$9K
CA$0
E3
CA$240K
CA$144K
CA$96.2K
CA$0
E4
CA$373K
CA$184K
CA$189K
CA$0
E5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Faire, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)