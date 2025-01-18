← Company Directory
Faire
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Faire Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Faire ranges from CA$122K per year for E2 to CA$373K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$204K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Faire's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E2
(Entry Level)
CA$122K
CA$113K
CA$9K
CA$0
E3
CA$240K
CA$144K
CA$96.2K
CA$0
E4
CA$373K
CA$184K
CA$189K
CA$0
E5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Faire, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Faire in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$402,053. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Faire for the Backend Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$204,043.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Faire

Related Companies

  • Drizly
  • Shipt
  • SonderMind
  • FASHIONPHILE
  • Postmates
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources