Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at FactSet ranges from £45.9K per year for Software Engineer I to £94.6K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £49.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FactSet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
£45.9K
£45.9K
£0
£0
Software Engineer II
£51.1K
£50.4K
£0
£718.9
Software Engineer III
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At FactSet, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)