FactSet
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater London Area

FactSet Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at FactSet ranges from £45.9K per year for Software Engineer I to £94.6K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £49.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FactSet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
£45.9K
£45.9K
£0
£0
Software Engineer II
£51.1K
£50.4K
£0
£718.9
Software Engineer III
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At FactSet, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at FactSet in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £96,429. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FactSet for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater London Area is £48,881.

