Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at FactSet ranges from ₹1.03M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹1.57M per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹1.54M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FactSet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹1.03M
₹968K
₹0
₹61K
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer III
₹1.57M
₹1.48M
₹0
₹82.6K
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At FactSet, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)