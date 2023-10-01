Company Directory
Factorial Salaries

Factorial's salary ranges from $15,982 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $85,522 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Factorial. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $65.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$16K
Business Analyst
$34.1K

Customer Service
$20.3K
Data Scientist
$67.6K
Human Resources
$43.2K
Product Designer
$55K
Product Manager
$79.4K
Sales
$34.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$85.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Factorial is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $85,522. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Factorial is $49,078.

Other Resources