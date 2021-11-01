FACEIT Salaries

FACEIT's salary ranges from $81,763 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Germany at the low-end to $113,371 for a Product Manager in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FACEIT. Last updated: 7/20/2025
You guys having any luck
I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.
I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.
Anyone else in the same boat?
