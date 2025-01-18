Data Architect compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Facebook ranges from $163K per year for IC3 to $455K per year for IC6. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC3
$163K
$127K
$26.5K
$9.5K
IC4
$234K
$161K
$53K
$20K
IC5
$292K
$187K
$75.7K
$29.6K
IC6
$455K
$238K
$184K
$33.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
