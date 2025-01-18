← Company Directory
Facebook
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Virtual Reality Software Engineer

  • Greater Zurich Area

Facebook Virtual Reality Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Zurich Area

Virtual Reality Software Engineer compensation in Greater Zurich Area at Facebook ranges from CHF 401K per year for E5 to CHF 663K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Zurich Area package totals CHF 415K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
(Entry Level)
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
E4
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
E5
CHF 401K
CHF 220K
CHF 153K
CHF 28K
E6
CHF 663K
CHF 273K
CHF 335K
CHF 54.9K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 27K+ (sometimes CHF 270K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Virtual Reality Software Engineer at Facebook in Greater Zurich Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 670,751. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Facebook for the Virtual Reality Software Engineer role in Greater Zurich Area is CHF 408,134.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Facebook

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter
  • Opendoor
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources