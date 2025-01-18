Virtual Reality Software Engineer compensation in Greater Zurich Area at Facebook ranges from CHF 401K per year for E5 to CHF 663K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Zurich Area package totals CHF 415K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
E4
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
E5
CHF 401K
CHF 220K
CHF 153K
CHF 28K
E6
CHF 663K
CHF 273K
CHF 335K
CHF 54.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
