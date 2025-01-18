Virtual Reality Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Facebook ranges from $198K per year for E3 to $1.07M per year for E7. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $360K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
$198K
$126K
$44.7K
$27.5K
E4
$303K
$175K
$107K
$21.2K
E5
$421K
$205K
$194K
$22.3K
E6
$603K
$241K
$317K
$44.6K
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
