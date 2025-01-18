Virtual Reality Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Facebook ranges from CA$275K per year for E4 to CA$575K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$314K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
E4
CA$275K
CA$160K
CA$106K
CA$9.1K
E5
CA$398K
CA$218K
CA$152K
CA$28.3K
E6
CA$575K
CA$254K
CA$263K
CA$57.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
