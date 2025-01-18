← Company Directory
Facebook
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • United Kingdom

Facebook Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United Kingdom

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Facebook ranges from £106K per year for E3 to £654K per year for E7. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
(Entry Level)
£106K
£73.7K
£26.9K
£5.2K
E4
£160K
£94.6K
£50.3K
£15K
E5
£267K
£116K
£137K
£14.6K
E6
£382K
£143K
£220K
£19.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Facebook in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £653,989. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Facebook for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £161,685.

