Facebook Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Facebook ranges from SGD 152K per year for E3 to SGD 352K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 247K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus E3 (Entry Level) SGD 152K SGD 123K SGD 18.1K SGD 10.2K E4 SGD 220K SGD 165K SGD 40K SGD 14.3K E5 SGD 352K SGD 213K SGD 110K SGD 29.2K E6 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Facebook ?

