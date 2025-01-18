Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Facebook ranges from SGD 152K per year for E3 to SGD 352K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 247K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
SGD 152K
SGD 123K
SGD 18.1K
SGD 10.2K
E4
SGD 220K
SGD 165K
SGD 40K
SGD 14.3K
E5
SGD 352K
SGD 213K
SGD 110K
SGD 29.2K
E6
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
