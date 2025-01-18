← Company Directory
Facebook
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • DevOps Engineer

  • United States

Facebook DevOps Engineer Salaries in United States

DevOps Engineer compensation in United States at Facebook ranges from $188K per year for E3 to $433K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $340K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
(Entry Level)
$188K
$136K
$39.6K
$11.5K
E4
$294K
$177K
$97.8K
$19.4K
E5
$433K
$213K
$203K
$17.5K
E6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a DevOps Engineer at Facebook in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $509,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Facebook for the DevOps Engineer role in United States is $322,700.

