DevOps Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Facebook ranges from £101K per year for E3 to £235K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
£101K
£69.2K
£24.1K
£7.7K
E4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
E5
£235K
£108K
£110K
£17.5K
E6
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
