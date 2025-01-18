Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Facebook ranges from $185K per year for E3 to $658K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $337K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
$185K
$124K
$39.6K
$20.9K
E4
$306K
$171K
$105K
$29.6K
E5
$403K
$205K
$175K
$23.1K
E6
$658K
$249K
$355K
$54.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
