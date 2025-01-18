Account Manager compensation in Singapore at Facebook ranges from SGD 135K per year for IC3 to SGD 249K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 195K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC3
SGD 110K
SGD 106K
SGD 2.8K
SGD 2K
IC4
SGD 172K
SGD 156K
SGD 2.6K
SGD 13.3K
IC5
SGD 234K
SGD 206K
SGD 8K
SGD 20.2K
IC6
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
