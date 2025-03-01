← Company Directory
Facebook
  Salaries
  Civil Engineer

  All Civil Engineer Salaries

Facebook Civil Engineer Salaries

The median Civil Engineer compensation in United States package at Facebook totals $195K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Facebook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Facebook
Civil Engineer
Ashburn, VA
Total per year
$195K
Level
IC5
Base
$138K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$27K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Facebook?
Facebook logo

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Facebook, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Included Titles

Construction Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Facebook in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $258,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Facebook for the Civil Engineer role in United States is $188,000.

Other Resources