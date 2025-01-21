Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States at F5 Networks ranges from $142K per year for Software Engineer 2 to $185K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for F5 Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$142K
$118K
$16.3K
$7.3K
Software Engineer 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$166K
$11.4K
$7.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
