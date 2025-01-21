← Company Directory
F5 Networks
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Seattle Area

F5 Networks Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at F5 Networks ranges from $$138K per year to $$219K. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for F5 Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$195K
$157K
$23.3K
$15K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at F5 Networks in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $219,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at F5 Networks for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Seattle Area is $180,750.

Other Resources