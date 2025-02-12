← Company Directory
F-Secure
F-Secure Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Finland package at F-Secure totals €48.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for F-Secure's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
F-Secure
Junior Software Developer
Helsinki, ES, Finland
Total per year
€48.6K
Level
Junior Software Engineer
Base
€48.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at F-Secure?

€150K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at F-Secure in Finland sits at a yearly total compensation of €64,845. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at F-Secure for the Software Engineer role in Finland is €48,624.

Other Resources