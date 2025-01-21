← Company Directory
Eyewa
Eyewa Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Eyewa ranges from AED 187K to AED 262K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eyewa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 203K - AED 236K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 187KAED 203KAED 236KAED 262K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Eyewa?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Eyewa in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 262,252. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eyewa for the Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 187,323.

