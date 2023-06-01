← Company Directory
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
    • About

    EyePoint Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the US, China, and the UK. Its products include ILUVIEN, YUTIQ, and DEXYCU, and it is also developing EYP-1901 and YUTIQ50. The company has collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, and a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

    http://www.eyepointpharma.com
    Website
    1987
    Year Founded
    122
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

