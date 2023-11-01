Company Directory
Eyeota Salaries

Eyeota's salary ranges from $84,460 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Singapore at the low-end to $100,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Eyeota. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Data Scientist
$84.5K
Product Designer
$85.4K

FAQ

