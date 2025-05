Eyenuk, Inc. is a global AI medical technology company specializing in real-world AI Eye Screening for disease detection and AI Predictive Biomarkersโ„ข for risk assessment. Their flagship product, the EyeArt AI Eye Screening System, is highly validated for autonomous detection of diabetic retinopathy. Eyenuk aims to screen every eye worldwide to diagnose life-threatening diseases such as glaucoma, stroke risk, and Alzheimer's disease.