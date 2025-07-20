Company Directory
ExxonMobil
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Chemical Engineer

  • All Chemical Engineer Salaries

ExxonMobil Chemical Engineer Salaries

Chemical Engineer compensation in United States at ExxonMobil ranges from $104K per year for CL22 to $133K per year for CL25. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $114K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ExxonMobil's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CL22
$104K
$104K
$0
$0
CL23
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL24
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL25
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at ExxonMobil?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Chemical Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chemical Engineer at ExxonMobil in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $147,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ExxonMobil for the Chemical Engineer role in United States is $115,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ExxonMobil

Related Companies

  • Phillips 66
  • Halliburton
  • CenterPoint Energy
  • Texas Instruments
  • Chevron
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources