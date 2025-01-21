← Company Directory
Extentia Information Technology
Extentia Information Technology Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in India at Extentia Information Technology ranges from ₹2.31M to ₹3.36M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Extentia Information Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹2.65M - ₹3.02M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹2.31M₹2.65M₹3.02M₹3.36M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Extentia Information Technology?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Extentia Information Technology in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,361,580. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Extentia Information Technology for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹2,307,525.

