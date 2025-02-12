← Company Directory
Express
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Express Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Express totals $113K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
Express
Senior Software Developer
Columbus, OH
Total per year
$113K
Level
Senior
Base
$113K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Express?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Express in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Express for the Software Engineer role in United States is $113,000.

Other Resources