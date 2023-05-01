← Company Directory
Express Mondor
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Express Mondor that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Express Mondor is a family-owned company founded in 1995 by the Mondor brothers, who grew up in the trucking industry. They specialize in innovative solutions for oversized freight transport and prioritize environmental protection. They offer turnkey solutions for specialized transport, including escort services, customs brokerage, and storage. With recent acquisitions, they are expanding their workforce and consolidating their presence in the North American market. They prioritize safety and compliance and have a highly skilled team to provide exceptional service.

    http://www.expressmondor.net
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Express Mondor

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Uber
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources