Express Mondor is a family-owned company founded in 1995 by the Mondor brothers, who grew up in the trucking industry. They specialize in innovative solutions for oversized freight transport and prioritize environmental protection. They offer turnkey solutions for specialized transport, including escort services, customs brokerage, and storage. With recent acquisitions, they are expanding their workforce and consolidating their presence in the North American market. They prioritize safety and compliance and have a highly skilled team to provide exceptional service.