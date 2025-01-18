← Company Directory
Expedia
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater London Area

Expedia Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Expedia ranges from £64.6K per year for K to £104K per year for L. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £90.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
J
Associate SDE(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
K
SDE I
£64.6K
£56.7K
£6.4K
£1.5K
L
SDE II
£104K
£86.1K
£17.5K
£0
M
Senior SDE
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Expedia in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £202,134. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Expedia for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater London Area is £84,206.

