Expedia Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in India

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Expedia ranges from ₹2.28M per year for J to ₹6.51M per year for M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.11M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus J Associate SDE (Entry Level) ₹2.28M ₹1.38M ₹885K ₹17.6K K SDE I ₹2.5M ₹2.08M ₹401K ₹11.3K L SDE II ₹3.98M ₹3.1M ₹876K ₹0 M Senior SDE ₹6.51M ₹5.12M ₹1.14M ₹255K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly ) 0 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 50.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

