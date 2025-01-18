Expedia Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Expedia ranges from $CA$95.9K per year to $CA$170K. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus J Associate SDE (Entry Level) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- K SDE I CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L SDE II CA$126K CA$116K CA$7.8K CA$2.1K M Senior SDE CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 2 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly ) 0 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 50.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Expedia ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.