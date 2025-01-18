Backend Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Expedia ranges from £58.7K per year for J to £106K per year for M. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £80K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
J
£58.7K
£47.3K
£8K
£3.5K
K
£71.1K
£64.4K
£5.2K
£1.6K
L
£99.1K
£88K
£9.4K
£1.7K
M
£106K
£93.6K
£12.5K
£0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)