Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Expedia ranges from £52K per year for J to £114K per year for M. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £96K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
J
£52K
£44.9K
£5.1K
£2.1K
K
£73.2K
£64.2K
£6.9K
£2.2K
L
£100K
£86.5K
£11.8K
£2.2K
M
£114K
£97.9K
£15.6K
£0
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title