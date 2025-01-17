← Company Directory
Expedia
Expedia Product Manager Salaries in United Kingdom

Product Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Expedia ranges from £47.2K per year for J to £171K per year for N. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £97.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
J
Product Manager I
£47.2K
£44.5K
£2.6K
£0
K
Product Manager II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L
Product Manager III
£98K
£89.9K
£7.4K
£695.6
M
Senior Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
View 3 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Expedia in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £227,041. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Expedia for the Product Manager role in United Kingdom is £94,981.

Other Resources